Cattle Raisers to Host CattleFax Market Outlook in Fairfield

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a CattleFax Market Outlook on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the Depot X in Fairfield, Texas. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public. All members of the press are also invited to attend.

TSCRA is proud to host the CattleFax Market Outlook, which will give area producers access to insights from a global leader in beef industry research, analysis and information. The program will feature an update from CattleFax CEO, Randy Blach. His presentation will address several key factors that producers should consider this fall, including stocker cattle and wheat grazing prospects, a cattle price outlook and recent demand trends.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Depot X is located at 140 E. U.S. Highway 84, Fairfield, TX 75840.

The CattleFax Market Outlook is sponsored by Zoetis.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.