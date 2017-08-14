Local Ranching Event Scheduled for August 23 in Alva

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at the Northwest Technology Center in Alva, Okla. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Brett Wellden will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on federal policy topics, such as the prospects for tax reform, and have the opportunity to learn about the association’s history and work in Oklahoma. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Northwest Technology Center is located at 1801 S. 11th Street, Alva, OK 73717.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.