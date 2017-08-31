TSCRA has established the Cattle Raisers Relief Fund to support relief efforts for ranch families affected by disasters like Hurricane Harvey and inevitable future natural disasters.

The Cattle Raisers Relief Fund (CRRF) is administered by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. Donations may be made online by clicking the DONATE button in the sidebar, or checks may be mailed to:

TSCRF

1600 Gendy Street,

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Applications for receiving relief will be available soon.